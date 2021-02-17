BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Federal Ministry of the Environment and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have announced a partnership on how to ensure the preservation of wetlands in Nigeria. The partnership was held to commemorate this year’s World Wetlands Day.

The theme for this year’s event was “wetlands and water” and it reflected on challenges and solutions surrounding the conservation of wetlands in Nigeria. WWD is an annual global event used to highlight the need to protect wetlands and their biodiversities. This year’s edition of the global event was held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 through a webinar. Estimates show that wetlands are disappearing three times faster than forests.

In his keynote address, minister of the environment, Dr. Muhammad Mahmood Abubakar, said Wetlands contribute immensely to tackling climate change challenges by enhancing the adaptation and resilience capacity of the ecosystems.

Abubakar said it “provides nature-based climate solutions and address socio-economic challenges such as water pollution, erosion, food security, human health and disaster risk management by restoring water catchments.”

He said the resources attributed to the wetlands in Nigeria are highly valuable as they contain a variety of reptiles, mammals, amphibians and bird’s species.

“Unfortunately, these rich ecosystems are being threatened and lost at an alarming rate due to population pressure; poverty; deforestation; intensive cultivation; oil and gas exploration, industrial waste pollution; coastal and marine erosion; overgrazing as well as climate change. we must all recognize the need for urgent intervention,” he stated.

Director-general of NCF Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano identified some basic environmental importance of wetlands as capturing and storing rainwater; replenishing ground water aquifers; regulating water quantity and supply by releasing water at the right time to the right place in the right amounts; improving water quality by removing and absorbing pollutants.

He said “Wetlands sustain life and keeps us healthy. Healthy watersheds provide natural, safe drinking water and support food production. Wetlands give us much of the fish we eat and is used in cultivating rice for 3.5 billion people globally. Wetlands are important for biodiversity as 40 per cent of world’s species live in wetlands, with 200 new fish species discovered in freshwater wetlands annually.”

Kano proposed interventions such as awareness creation, habitat restoration, and livelihood improvement as part of solutions to stop further degradation of wetlands and help in their restoration.

On his part, head of Climate Change & Energy West Africa, British High Commission, Mr. Sean Melbourne said wetlands provide some ecosystem services such as water regulation, flood control, water filtration and freshwater supply.

He revealed “If rainforests are the lungs of the planet, then wetlands are the kidneys. Wetlands teem with biodiversity, providing homes and hunting grounds for several species and livelihoods for millions of people. They are part of our natural infrastructure, providing essential protection against environmental issues like drought and pollution.”

In her closing remark, minister of state for environment Sharon Ikeazor said the Niger-Delta is the largest wetland in Africa and the 3rd largest mangrove forest in the world. She believed that commemoration such as this, will raise a voice for the restoration of wetlands, especially in our country Nigeria has 11 wetlands of international importance (Ramsar Sites).