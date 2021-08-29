The federal government has commenced the disbursement of monthly stipend of N5,000 under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme to poor and vulnerable persons in Sokoto State.

The national project accountant, Mr Jafar Ibrahim-Yabo, who represented the national programme coordinator and the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, flagged off the disbursement in Tambuwal local government area of Sokoto State.

Ibrahim-Yabo said 3,165 beneficiaries from six local government areas would obtain the payment in the present circle of disbursement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in the next circle, no fewer than 75,000 beneficiaries will be targeted.

Ibrahim-Yabo reiterated the federal government’s commitment to enhancing peoples’ lives through valuable programmes and urged beneficiaries to be patient if there are delays in the disbursements.

According to him, the present scheme is Household Uplifting Programme (HUP), introduced by the federal government in 2016, to fortify the social safety net.

He said the programme is aimed at helping the poor exit poverty, prevent the poor and the vulnerable from sinking further into poverty and build resilience to withstand shock and risks.

The accountant added that the gesture would surely continue to improve household consumption and enhance the economy of the affected communities, among other benefits.

The special sdviser to Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Social Investment, Alhaji Hayatu Tafida, urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds.

Tafida urged government officials as well as religious and community leaders in the state to support the programme in order to achieve the intended purpose.

He appealed to beneficiaries to protect the identification cards issued to them which, according to him, serves as a means of authentication and eligibility for payment.

Also, the Head of Sokoto State Cash Transfer Unit, Alhaji Abubakar Binanchi, highlighted the successes recorded so far and urged the beneficiaries to maintain the culture of saving.

Some of the beneficiaries, Malama Altine Hassan, Mardiyya Bello and Hassana Isiyaku commended the federal governments for the gesture.

The beneficiaries said the money would go a long way in boosting their respective small-scale businesses and enhance their living standards.

They urged the federal government to ensure that the payment remains constant so as to lift the beneficiaries out of poverty as targeted. (NAN)