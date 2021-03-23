BY CHIKA IZUORA,

The federal government has paid N1.301 trillion on its power sector Assurance Guarantee in the last four years, LEADERSHIP can now reveal.

This is aside the N50 billion monthly electricity subsidy, translating to N600 billion annual subsidy, paid by the federal government to subsidise electricity across the country.

Although, the power sector is largely privatised, LEADERSHIP learnt that the N1.3 trillion payment assurance guarantee was a deliberate federal government policy to bridge the gap between the cost-reflective and allowable tariffs.

That arrangement, investigation revealed, is partly responsible for the shortfalls in the electricity tariff in the country.

Information exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP, shows a payment assurance guarantee of N701 billion paid in 2017 and 2018, and additional N600billion was paid between 2019 and 2020, totaling N1.301 trillion.

The payment is connected to the Aggregate Technical and Commercial Collection (ATC&C) losses often reported by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Last year, Siemens, had in its report, that electricity subsector of the power will continue to require subsidies and face harsh financing conditions for new projects.

The report, which was on the state of the Nigeria power sector based its verdict on the fact that there is insufficient collection of revenues, high technical and commercial losses and below optimal performance of the existing power plants.

To this end, it stated that, the deficits of the power generation sector will result in multi-billion dollar economic losses.

The report explained that removing the ‘Aggregate Technical and Commercial Collection’ (ATC&C) losses will result in positive earnings of the power generation sector after only a few years lead time.

“Still, without additional expansion of generation capacity, accumulated earnings will only become positive after 2028,” the report stated.

Further to electrifying Nigeria, it stated that, ATC&C will lead to a sound business environment in the power generation sector that will benefit local companies as well as attract additional foreign investment into the country.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at the weekend, the assistant general manager, government and external relations of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Michael Faloseyi, said, the fund released by government was in fulfillment of its obligation to the sector.

Faloseyi, while explaining the National Mass Metering Programme, said, the scheme was introduced in November 2020, to ensure transparency in the sector and to allow the DisCos more responsive and ensure proper revenue collection.

The exercise, he said, is being executed under phases 0, 1 and 2, adding that the procurement process is required to get into the full implementation.

He said, it is too early for any objective assessment of the programme for now.

Meanwhile, the initial stage or phase 0 set out to provide meters for one million electricity customers.

He said funds will be provided with the DisCos to buy from the meter manufacturers’ available stock or others who may have meters in their warehouses and install for their customers.

The second stage, he stressed, aimed to enhance local manufacturers’ capacity and create employment opportunities, while the third phase may give room for some level of importation.

“For such an ambitious programme to close the wide metering gap in NESI, it will be too early to offer a credible assessment. It might be appropriate for review when we get to phase 1 or at the end of that stage,” he said.

On the actual metering gap in the country, Faloseyi said, the figure is not static for many factors such as new customers’ enumeration, decommissioning of faulty/obsolete meters vis-à-vis ramp-up of the metering schemes.

The third quarter, 2020 report of the commission indicates Nigeria has 11.8 million customers, with 4.6 million metered and 7.2 million unmetered.

The fourth-quarter report, 2020, will demonstrate some improvement in the metering rate based on some of the metering initiatives.

On whether the rising exchange rate will lead to a review of the unit cost of a meter, he said, the exchange rate is a variable that impacts most items that have a significant foreign component.

The impact of forex fluctuation on the cost of meters is managed by relying more on locally produced meters, which will also boost employment in Nigeria.

However, the forex issue is still relevant to some extent since some of the meter components are imported.