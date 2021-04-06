BY KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

The federal government through the ministry of health has formed partnership with Procter and Gamble (P&G) to promote free oral health checks and dental hygiene in Jiwa community outreach in Abuja.

The company stated that the Oral B mobile dental clinic programmes would be reaching out to 10 million Nigerians with free dental checks in the next four years while providing access to ‘Children Safe Drinking Water’ to prevent possible death and diseases from contaminated water.

The company mentioned that the long-standing partnership between P&G, Oral B, and the ministry of health would drive Oral-B’s commitment to promote oral hygiene and healthy living while improving the lives of people in the communities where it operates.

Speaking on the partnership, director of dentistry division of the ministry, Dr. Bola Alonge, commended P&G’s efforts in promoting oral health, adding that proper oral health practices are important to good general health.

She disclosed that a lot of people have not had dental checks and as a result, “we need to leverage this World Oral Health Day to drive oral health sensitization at the grassroots especially in areas with limited access to quality health care.”

Speaking on the initiative, P&G senior director for Africa, global, government relations & public policy, Dr. Mrs. Temitope Iluyemi, said Procter & Gamble is excited to continue the partnership with the ministry to promote oral health and hygiene in Nigeria, stating that, the Oral B brand has over the years partnered dentists across the country to elevate the role of oral health of over 10 million Nigerians through its Mobile Dental Clinic Programme.

She said, oral hygiene should not be overlooked, most especially in terms of its effects on the general health and nutrition of people stressing that effective oral care reduces infection and promotes health.

She noted that the World Oral Health Day presents an opportunity to amplify this oral health drive which our brand has actively driven through the year.

She further encouraged Nigerians not to underrate the effect of poor oral hygiene as it can negatively affect confidence and social skills.