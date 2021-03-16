By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

Executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, has said the commission is concluding the processes to issue the regulation on electronic waste to tackle the challenge of improper disposal of plastic components of ICT and telecom devices in the country.

Danbatta made this known during a world press conference as part of the commission’s activities to mark the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) for 2021, with the theme, “Tackling Plastic Pollution” held yesterday in Abuja.

“In reconnecting with the theme for this year’s celebration, it bears restating, that, while the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is concluding processes to issue the regulation on Electronic Waste, it is mindful of the fact that many ICT and telecom devices have plastic components, whose waste materials could worsen plastic pollution.

“In other words, we reckon that improper disposal of such disused ICT-plastic embedded products have grave implication on public health, and especially in achieving Goals 11, 12 and 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030. These goals speak to the imperative of adhering to practices that enhance Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production; as well as Climate Action respectively,” he said.

Listing other activities of the commission to tackle plastic pollution, the NCC boss also said it drafted the Nigerian Communications Industry E-Waste Regulations in 2018 with the objective to manage E-Waste; promote reuse, recycling and other forms of recovery; improve environmental management system of operators in the telecom industry; and reduce greenhouse emissions as well as enhance sustainable development efforts.

“The NCC seeks the occasion of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day to restate its commitment to Protecting, Informing and Educating the telecoms consumer. We call this our PIE Mandate to the consumers which embodies our philosophical commitment to strengthening all our consumer-centric initiatives and policies,” he added.

Earlier in his welcome address, the commission’s executive commissioner stakeholder management, Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, said the NCC, as a consumer-centric organisation, aligns with all visions that call attention to concerns about consumer rights and the need to secure them, because the prosperity of any business or service takes life from its consumers and stakeholders.