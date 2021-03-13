BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

The federal government has pledged more support for the development of Alaro City, an economic growth initiative between Lagos State Government and Rendeavour, saying it would help to boost economic prosperity of the country.

The minister of state For Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, gave the assurance on Friday at the ground breaking ceremony of Rungas LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant located in Alaro City, Free Zone Entities, Epe.

He said, “In addition to making gas cylinders available to all Nigerians at affordable prices, our gathering here today is necessitated by the hazards posed by substandard, old, expired and Illegal marketing of cylinders to innocent users in Nigeria.

The minister said the need for usage of efficient safe and user friendly cylinders for domestic and industrial purposes cannot be overemphasized, saying it is also in line with the federal government’s resolve to ensure economic diversification by using the oil and gas industry as a pivot.

Sylva said the resolve of the ministry has been to emplace policies that would ensure abundant natural gas resources in the oil and gas industry are utilised for the growth and development of the country.

He said, “We are therefore here today to lend credence to the pioneering effort of the Lagos State made possible by Lagos State Government’s bold initiative for the development of Alaro City.

I salute Lagos State Government and other hard working parties who are promoting for building a city that provides numerous benefits for business like oil and gas to grow.

Earlier, the chairman Rungas Alfa Free Zone Enterprises, Ambassador Shuaibu Ahmed said the firm is committed to cleaner energy sustainable living , saying the laudable initiative will create many direct and indirect jobs.