Federal government has reiterated its commitment to ensure the completion of the construction of the Farin Ruwa multipurpose dam project in Nasarawa state.

The project was said to have a completion of 24months.

Minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, made the statement during the flag-off ceremony of the commencement of the construction of Farin Ruwa waterfalls project in Kwarra, Wamba local government area of the state, at the weekend.

Adamu stated that the project which was originally initiated in 2003 by the Nasarawa State government was with the purpose to generate 20MW hydro power and boost the socio-economic and industrial development of Nasarawa state.

He added that it would be useful for irrigation, electricity and water for the betterment of the area.

The minister however said the project suffered a setback due to lack of funding for the implementation.

Upon the setback, the state government thereby solicited the intervention of the federal government to take over with a view to complete the project while serving its benefits to the people of the area of the state and the country in general.

He said his administration would continue to give its support in whatever way to bring to completion the Farin Ruwa Dam Project.