In line with this year’s commemoration of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWDs), the federal government has assured its commitment to ensure that persons living with disabilities have access to education, employment, social protection, health and other essential services.

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has said disability has been identified as being both a right and development issue as well as a cross-cutting phenomenon, hence this year, disability issues are placed at the front burner of National development.

According to her, the theme for this years International Day of Persons with Disabilities is Building Back Better: Toward a disability- Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable post covid-19 world. This theme is focused on ensuring that Persons with Disabilities are equipped and empowered for inclusive, accessible and sustainable development as is envisaged in the Covid-19 world.

“To demonstrate the commitment of Government towards enhancing the wellbeing of PWDs, the Ministry distributed palliatives to PWDs in Karmajiji, Yangoji and other PWDs communities within the FCT to cushion the effects of Covid 19. We will continue to reach out to persons living with disabilities with our interventions”.

She said, “t the event commemorating the 2019 International Day for Persons with Disability, I stated my commitment and to ensuring the take-off of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWDs) and made it one of my priorities, saying Today, i am gratified to say that on the 17th of August President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of the Board and Executive Secretary of the Commission signifying the take-off of the Commission to fully commence activities in the Commission. The Commission is responsible for the Education, Health, Economic and Civil rights of PWDs. This will help in promoting the participation of PWDs in all aspects of life and their aspiring to leadership and decision-making positions”.

She commend the PWD resilience and determination to excel in different fields of endeavor and contribute your quota to building a great nation. “You have made remarkable progress and are making significant contributions to the socio -economic development of Nigeria as many of you are gainfully employed or running successful businesses. I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities presented through the establishment of the Commission dedicated to your well-being and inclusion”.

She therefore appreciate the media, stakeholders and partners who collaborated with the ministry and urge them to use their influence to effectively disseminate the issues that affect PWDs to the members of the society and encourage their inclusion in all aspect of our society.

She urged to be sensitive to the needs of persons with disabilities and the protection of their rights by supporting the provision of an enabling environment that will promote the realization of their potentials, to enable them live fulfilled lives and make meaningful contributions to societal growth and development.