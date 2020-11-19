By Our Correspondent

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission-NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Kafayat Oluwatoyin Dabiri-Erewa on behalf of the Federal Government has received one of the most outstanding, noble and most successful Nigerian in diaspora, Dr. Godwin Maduka, a renowned Philanthropist, Medical Doctor and CEO of Las Vegas Pain Institute, located in the United States of America-USA.

Speaking during the reception of Dr. Godwin Maduka, who arrived Nigeria days ago, the Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission-NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri applauded the extensive strides of the Billionaire Medical Doctor and Investor, especially by responding to the call of President Buhari for Nigerians in Diaspora to return home and invest in the country.

Hon. Abike further commended Maduka for his monumental impacts and fundamental achievements in several areas of development, including security, education, housing and other infrastructural provisions in Anambra state. She however encouraged him to continue in the patriotic path of improving lives and making Nigeria a better and greater nation.

Dr. Godwin Maduka however spoke extensively on his prospective vision and mission in Nigeria, especially for the people of Anambra state. He noted that he had return to duplicate his abroad achievements in Nigeria. He therefore spoke about his pride as a Nigerian, stressing that he would ensure that his capacity and international network will be explored to ensure that Anambra becomes one of the leading cities in Africa especially in health tourism.

Professor of Medicine, Leader and Philanthropist has been called upon by youths to return to Anambra and champion the affairs of governance, as they continue to mount supports for Dr. Godwin Maduka ahead of the 2021 Governorship elections in Anambra state. He has been described as the most credible candidate to lead Anambra state in the next phase of leadership.