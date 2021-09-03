Federal government has handed over 1,000 housing units to the Borno State government. The houses were constructed by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Ngwon in Mafa local government area.

The 1,000 houses are among the 10,000 housing units earlier approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a special intervention to ameliorate the desperate situation that displaced communities in the State had found themselves in during the over 12 years Boko Haram insurgency.

The government also graduated 218 youths who were trained on ICT in addition to distribution of thousands of foods and non-food items to various victims of insurgency, as well as to beneficiaries of the 1000 housing units at Ngwom.

Handing over the houses to Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, expressed pleasure at witnessing the launch of the various interventions of NEDC in Borno and other states in the Northeast, to support efforts being made to address food insecurity and socio-economic development in the region.

The minister noted that food insecurity in Nigeria is caused by many factors including insecurity, climate change, poverty caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which further increased the level of food insecurity, due to the lockdown of economic activities and restriction in movement.

She said, therefore, engaging with persons of concern is critical to informing programmes and interventions.

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has shown commitment in addressing the issues of food insecurity and malnutrition, by initiating the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS).

The strategy specifically aims to address hunger, malnutrition and poverty through economic growth and social protections programmes.

Governor Zulum expressed appreciation to the ministry under the leadership of Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk for her continuous assistance to the victims of insurgency in the state.