Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the presence of the federal government’s projects in the state as a clear case of concern for the development of the state by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the statement during a flag-off of Kano-Gwarzo-Dayi highway of 83km awarded by the federal government which took place at Dansudu town, in Tofa local government of the state yesterday.

“This high way, Rimingado-Kabo-Gwarzo-Dayi of Katsina is one of the major road linking Kano to many parts of the country.

“it links us with Katsina state. And even those coming to the state from Sokoto and Kebbi states use this road. Not only that, even those coming from Niger Republic also use this road,” he said.

Adding that, this road would also help in improving the security situation in the state. And the neighbouring states.

He said the state government would pay the compensation for those affected by the work, emphasising that, “We will do whatever is possible to help in the good and quick completion of this project. We are hoping that it will be completed within two years as planned.”

“Looking at the good presence of the federal government projects in Kano tells you how concerned President Muhammadu Buhari is for our great state. With these projects Kano will bounce back and take frontline stage in the scheme of things,” he said.