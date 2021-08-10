Federal government has assured the public of its commitment to road infrastructure development in the country, adding that all roads affected by flash floods are noted.

After receiving an interim report on the spot assessment of the Abuja-Lokoja flash flood and the bridge in Gwaram local government area of Jigawa State, the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Babangida Hussaini, said the ministry was looking into all the issues of flooding on the nation’s roads

On the Abuja-Lokoja Road, he said, “The flash flood at the weekend was caused by excessive rain and that as soon as the rain subsided, the flood receded and the road has been opened to traffic since Saturday.”

Commenting on the Gwaram Bridge, he said the prompt response of the Jigawa State government by diverting traffic to an alternative route and commenced repair works on the bridge immediately.

He therefore commended the state governments and the stakeholders for their efforts in supporting Mr President’s commitment to road and infrastructure development.

He assured the Jigawa State government of the ministry’s technical support as needed. He said the professionals in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing are always available to provide technical support to states in all the roads and bridges construction activities.