The federal government through the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has promised to continue to ensure that government policies are tailored towards improving the welfare and working conditions of seafarers in line with international standards and statutory conventions.

Amaechi, who stated this in Lagos in his address at the 2021 Day of the Seafarer recently, said: “| am, however, glad to inform you that Nigeria, as a member state of the IMO, was one of the first countries to declare seafarers essential workers in order to ease their sufferings. ”

The minister, who was represented by the deputy director, maritime safety at the transport ministry, Austen Makama, reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian government to ensuring that the country’s maritime domain remained safe and secure for seafarers working on ships transiting through the waterways.

He identified the Deep Blue Project launched by president Muhammadu Buhari as a major effort by the government to curb the hazards of seafaring.

He said the provision of the integrated maritime security architecture was “to help combat these maritime criminalities that hinder the security of crew members.”

Besides, the minister said, Nigeria now has an antipiracy law, the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences Act 2019, to prosecute maritime offenders.