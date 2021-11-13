Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government would continue to support Nigerian exporters through its various agencies bringing about necessary reforms to boost the growth of the country’s non-oil export.

Prof. Osinbajo also urged exporters to take advantage of opportunities for growth in the African market through the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the vice president stated this when he received at the Presidential Villa, a delegation of major agro-exporters in the country. The delegation came with the CEO/Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Mr. Segun Awolowo who formally developed a Zero-Oil Plan designed to move Nigeria away from being an oil-dependent economy.

Highlighting the approval of the National Development Plan on Wednesday by the Federal Executive Council, Osinbajo stated; “One of the major components of that plan is that we are trying to move away as much as possible from our dependence on oil and gas proceeds as our major sources of foreign exchange. You have seen a trend towards that in revenue figures.

“We believe attention needs to be paid to exports generally. Of all the various plans of government that we have, one of the critical things for us now is that we all know that we are moving away very quickly from oil.”

In his remarks, the executive director of Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Mr. Awolowo, commended the federal government for its efforts and giving credence to non-oil exports in the National Development Plan, even as he said the country could no longer rely on oil as its major foreign exchange earner.