The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, says the federal government is ready to review its position on the suspension of Nigeria from international basketball competitions if all the stakeholders are willing to come together on a unity page.

He made the declaration when the officials of the International Volleyball Federations (FIVB) alongside with the board members of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) paid him a courtesy visit in his office Abuja.

He said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to the development of basketball, saying the current situation in basketball presents an opportunity for Nigerians to know exactly whose interest is paramount between the athletes and administrators.

“Whatever is happening right now in basketball will change very soon because the government will soon review its position but that will depend if all the stakeholders are willing to come together on a unity page, that is the only way we can develop the sport.

“Our basketball will rise again if the stakeholders put the interest of the athletes first and now we have an opportunity to know exactly whose interest is paramount. Is it the interest of the administrators or players themselves and the federal government is committed to reviewing its position to make sure basketball continues to attain the height it deserves,” Dare said.

The federal government last week announced its decision to withdraw the country from international basketball for two years due to lingering leadership crisis in Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), dissatisfaction amongst players, stagnancy of the local league amongst other serious concerns.

Meanwhile, a member of Musa Kida-led faction of NBBF, Abba Abdulkadir, insisted that the ban on Nigeria’s participation in international basketball is not good for the country, stressing that the Kida-led NBBF would be heading to the courts to stop the implementation of the controversial order in the interest of the nation.

“It is sad, we are actually going to court to stop the Minister (Sunday Dare) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development from implementing this illegal order in the interest of the nation,” Abdulkadir told NAN. .

AbdulKadir decried the fact that the ban was coming after the D’Tigress had worked hard to qualify for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup slated for Sydney in Australia in September.

He said the men’s team, D’Tigers, would also lose out on qualification for the 2023 FIBA Men’s World Cup.