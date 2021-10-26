Federal government has rebranded Nigeria’s technological vision, mission and logo in order to meet contemporary and future demands and compete globally.

The minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, who unveiled the ministry’s new logo in Abuja at the weekend, said the move is to use technology “to positively influence all sectors of national life such as education, agriculture, infrastructure development and the fight against corruption.”

He said Nigeria must plan for the future that is not dependent on resources and that it is only Science Technology and Innovation (STI) that will help the country to diversify its economy and make it knowledge-based to enable it maintain regional, continental and global influence.

Onu reiterated that the ministry has been leading the way in ensuring that the Nigerian economy no longer depends on commodities but rather knowledge and innovation. He said further that technology would help balance gender equality and improve the security situation in the country.

The minister said more efforts at innovation and reverse engineering are on hand to ensure the development of “capital goods market” in the country, which is a clear indication that the government is committed to repositioning the STI sector and make it more viable.

Also, the minister of state for science, technology and innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi, said the aim of rebranding the technological initiatives is to embrace current technological trends such as “Nano-technology, smart space technology, bio-tech and diverse new technological trends.”

He said that this would enable the ministry to fast track the developmental agenda of the Buhari -led administration and add value to the nation’s GDP through innovation and technological development.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr Edet Sunday Akpan, said the repositioning and rebranding would boost the ingenuity of Nigerian professionals, scientists and innovators to solve contemporary global issues such as COVID-19 pandemic and security issues currently bedevilling the country.

He said the repositioning of the ministry would be a spring board for Nigeria’s industrial growth.