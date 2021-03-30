ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John, Abuja

The Federal Government through Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has announced the arrival of a total of 255 Nigerians who were stranded in Saudi Arabia at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Monday.

A statement by the commission’s head of media, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said that the returnees who landed in the country via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1:00 pm local time were part of the first batch that is expected in the country this week.

They later proceeded on quarantine at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed Covid-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

According to him other returnees arrival are expected in subsequent days within the week.

It will be recalled that over 1000 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia were evacuated back to Nigeria in different flights on January 28, 29 and 30.