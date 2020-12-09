By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has commended the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Nigeria (UNHCR), for the donation of two Prado Jeeps for the Ministry and Five operation vehicles to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) for their effective services delivery.

The Minister gave the commendation during the handing over of the vehicles by the Country Representative of the UNHCR in Nigeria, Mme Chansa Kapaya, in Abuja.

Faruoq appreciated the support by the UNCHR on behalf of the Federal government “We appreciate the collaboration with UNHCR, one of our primary partners in this country. We have had a very good working relationship over the years. They have supported us in many ways in addressing issues of Persons with Concern,“ she added.

She said the vehicles will be used judiciously by the Ministry in carrying out its activities in the field to support Persons of Concern.

Earlier, the Country Representative of the UNCHR, Mme Chansa Kapaya, said the donation of the vehicle is a token of appreciation for the working relationship between the Ministry and UNCHR. “It is a sign of partnership and also an effort to contribute to the enormous work you are doing on behalf of Persons of Concern which include the IDPs, Refugees and Asylum seekers. We hope that in the coming year we will continue to strengthen our partnership and working relationship” Kapaya stated.

The Representative of the Federal High Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Bashir Garba Mohammed, the Director Refugee and Migration, Ejibunu Tia Hassan, thanked the UNHCR for the wonderful support received from the UNHCR.

He said the UNHCR has been supporting the activities of the Commission and the donation of the vehicles is another giant stride that will help the Commission to perform its mandate especially with the creation of new offices by the Commission in the States. He said the vehicle will be put into good use.