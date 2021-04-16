By Kingsley Alu, Abuja

Federal government under the now revised National Policy On Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) covering the period 2021-2025, has reclassified the MSMEs in the country.

At the unveiling of the revised policy yesterday in Abuja, the director-general of SMEDAN, Dr Umaru Radda Dikko, said some of the major changes in the policy included the departure from the use of ‘assets’ to ‘turnover’ in classifying MSMEs.

Dikko said the change became necessary because certifying asset values for MSMEs were more complex than determining turnover values.

He noted that in consideration of this, the company income tax waiver / incentive for small businesses under the Finance Act 2020 is already tied to turnover and not assets.

To improve policy targeting, Dikko disclosed that the policy has also split micro enterprises into sub-groups comprising the nano /homestead and micro enterprises groups.

He said the policy considered the need to separate these classes of enterprises from their slightly more ‘formal ‘ counterparts.

As an instance, Dikko pointed out that government has already underlined this separation with ‘Trader Moni’ and MarketMoni’-two financial aids for the unbanked and under-banked under Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Commenting on access to finance for MSMEs,Dikko said the revised policy would address all inherent challenges to MSMEs financing.

Specifically, he disclosed that the policy’s primary objective is to reduce, and ultimately close the funding gaps to MSMEs.

“Towards achieving this , the policy recommends the need to harmonise all existing intervention schemes and create information portal for them and also create a wholesale banking institution for MSME funding,” he added.