BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Federal government has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Councils of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC).

Director, press and public relations of the Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

He said the appointments were to provide leadership and guidance to the examination body, reposition entrepreneurship, business and technical subjects in the educational system in response to industry needs.

According to him, “The council has Prof Bem Angwe as Chairman and Abbas Hassan, Abdu Ajileye, Umar Mustaphaa and Prof James Okoro as members.”

The director said that the board had been mandated to aggressively pursue the relevance and acceptance of its examinations, improve its revenue generation and sustain the culture of probity and good corporate governance.

He said NSSEC board has Dr Nimota Akanbi as Chairman and Ibrahim Mohammed, Dr Kabir Kabo, Dr Habiba Suleman, Joan Ogu, Asubiojo Olaoluwa, Adizuie Eluoka, Rabi Eshak and Fela Bank-Olemoh Eniola as members.

Goong noted that the mandate of the board was to set standards that would ensure effective teaching and learning at the senior secondary school level of our 6-3-3-4 education system.