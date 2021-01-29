By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The Federal government has reiterated its commitment to addressing the plight of poor and vulnerable in the country with the distribution of N20,000 each to 8,000 women in Lagos State in the ongoing Federal Government Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Project.

The Deputy Director, Information, Rhoda Ishaku Iliya said in a statement that this was disclosed by the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, at the flag off ceremony of the programme in Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking through her representative, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister stated that “our target in Lagos State is to distribute the grant to over 8000 beneficiaries across all the Local Government Councils of Lagos State.

“The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries. It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standards” she said.

Farouq charge the beneficiaries that the grant belongs to them and should use it in any small business venture they deem fit that will improve your lives.

Speaking, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, represented by the his Deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating the Special Cash Grant for rural women which is inline with the state agenda and reflects the commitment of government to the achievement of the Sustainable development Goals (SDGs).

He said “Today’s event is a further testimony of our government determination to change the socio-economic development narrative of this country and Lagos State to the level where our women will be the corner stone or center piece of our strategy in fighting poverty through empowerment.

“We will continue to initiate specifically designed empowerment programmes that will assist in cushioning the effect of this COVID-19 Pandemic on all the citizens especially our rural women and their small businesses.

The Governor said the initiative will go a long way in boosting their businesses and assist them to overcome post COVID-19 socio-economic challenges.

He appealed to the beneficiaries of the grant not to see the grant as a share of national cake but use the grant to boost their businesses and trade for greater income.

One of the beneficiaries Mrs.Monsuratu Ogundipe appreciated Mr. President and the Honourable Minister for providing them with N20,000 grant to add to their businesses and promised to use the grant judiciously to grow her business and be an employer of labour.