By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has reiterated its commitment to providing the necessary protection and assistance to persons of concern.

The Federal Commissioner, NCFRMI, Sen. Basheer Mohammed expressed this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, in commemoration of the 2020 Annual National Migration Dialogue.

The theme of the 2020 Annual National Migration Dialogue is titled “Providing protection and assistance to migrants during and post pandemic: strategies and action.”

Mohammed said that the plight of persons of concern was one that caused him so much heart break and sleepless nights that at the peak of the lockdown the commission worked day and night to ensure that the vulnerable in the country were well taken care of.

He said the commission will continued to ensure the welfare of persons of concern will be care for around the country to ease their burden, adding that the commission in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the migration space would ensure that existing mechanisms that would foster access to health care, human rights and social protection for migrants in Nigeria were effectively looked into.