By Francis Okoye |

Following the earlier request by Borno State government for the construction of housing units for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and subsequent approval by President Muhammadu Buhari, the federal government has released the sum of N3.5 billion for the construction of first phase of the housing units.

The federal government through the Ministry of Agriculture also released the sum of N1.3 billion for the construction of RUGA farm in Borno State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was disclosed yesterday in Maiduguri by Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum while inspecting 1000 housing units under construction at Dalori community, in Konduga local government area of the state.

Zulum added that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has as well through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs released the sum of N352 million with a view to providing means of livelihood to the returning communities.

The governor said: “ Last year , the government of Borno State requested for construction of housing estates in the state with a view to resettling back the IDPs. The President has graciously approved the construction of 10,000 affordable housing units in Borno State.

“Fortunately, the President has released fund to undertake the construction process. So what you are seeing now is an intervention from the federal government.

“Because of the integrity of this government, the federal government has released the fund to the state government to undertake the project. The federal government has released N3.5 billion to start the first phase of the 10,000 housing units.

“Here in Dalori, the 1000 housing unit is approaching completion, another one in Kaleri is also about 70 percent completion. We are here to monitor the ongoing projects and let the world know the giant stride of the federal government.”