President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua (rtd) as the rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State for another term of final four years

Director press and public relations of the ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, said Rear Admiral Jacob Ajani (rtd), has also been appointed as the new board chairman of the institution.

He is to replace the former board chairman, Demola Seriki, who has been appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

The new board chairman will also assume duties officially September 2, 2021.

The permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani yesterday in her office presented the letter of reappointment to Commodore Effedua.