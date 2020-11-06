By Olawale Ayeni Abuja,

The Federal government has announced the reopening of National Stadiums.

Recall that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and the Surulere National Stadium in Lagos were closed as part of COVID-19 prevention protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in a statement signed by its director of facilities, Engr Oke Dairo, and made available to LEADERSHIP Friday directed both stadiums commence activities on Monday but operate only from 7am to 5pm daily.

The statement reads in part:“We are reopening the Velodrome, ten- nis courts, practice pitches and practice tracks of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja from 7am to 5pm daily”.

“Other facilities to be reopened are the handball, volleyball and basketball outdoors and indoors courts as well as the gymnasium Hall”.

“The Ministry will also reopen some facilities at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. These are the indoor sports hall, hockey pitch, tennis courts, swimming pool, Astro (legacy) pitch, squash court, Para lifting gymnasium and Ayonote boxing gymnasium. They will all open from 7am to 5pm”.

However, Dairo noted that the main bowls of both national stadiums will remain closed due to ongoing rehabilitation.

“The main bowls of both stadia, which are undergoing rehabilitation, remain closed to the public” he concluded.