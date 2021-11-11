Federal government has approved the 2021-2025 National Development Plan (NDP), which is a successor programme to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

The minister of finance, budget, and national planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

She said the plan has an investment size of N348.7 trillion to be contributed by the federal, state governments, and the private sector.

Ahmed said the plan is structured on economic growth and development, infrastructure, public administration, human capital development, social development, and regional development.

The minister said for the investment size, the public sector would contribute N49.7 trillion while the private sector will contribute N298.3 trillion.

She said, “Today, the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning presented a memorandum to council, requesting for approval of the national development plan for 2021-2025 which is a plan that is succeeding the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) which will expire in December 2021.

“This national development plan we call NDP for short is structured around six concepts and this concept includes economic growth and development, infrastructure, public administration, human capital development, social development and regional development.”

She said this investment size is to be contributed by the public sector at N49.7 trillion representing 14.3 per cent and the private sector at N298.3 trillion representing 85.7 per cent.

Also, the public sector expenditure component of N49.7 trillion will be contributed by the federal government as well as the states.

“The federal government expenditure component is N29.6 trillion representing 8.5% of the total expenditure size while the state governments will contribute N20.1 trillion representing 5.8%.

“The funding strategy for the plan has also been identified and this include broadening the tax base and expanding the capacity of the private sector through creating investment opportunities and delivering quality engagements and incentives.

“Also exploring domestic and concession financing sources and strengthening and setting up financial investments vehicles and public private partnership as well as the Nigerian investment,” she added.

She said the plan requires the establishment of a strong implementation mechanism and framework that promotes performance and accountability which is necessary for the implementation of the plan.

She noted that there will also be a development plan implementation unit that will report to the National Steering Committee which will be headed by the vice president with the ministers of finance, budget and national planning as vice chair.

“The establishment of the plan development implementation will be in the planning arm of the ministry to ensure that the ministries, departments and agencies, state governments and private sector organizations are all working in a coordinated fashion,” she said.

During his briefing, the minister of state for national planning, Clement Agba, said in coming up with the NDP, the government took into consideration the criticisms that trailed the NDP including the fact that it was not inclusive enough.

He said, “In going into this plan, we took a look at the previous plan, that is ERGP, with a view to seeing what the criticisms were; what did we do well? And one of the downsides that we learnt from the ERGP or complaints that came from people was that: it wasn’t inclusive enough, it wasn’t participatory enough, and that people saw it as a federal government plan.

“So, deliberately, for this National Development Plan 2021-2025, the issue of no one being left behind was key. We have to make sure it’s national enough. That is to say that it should be prepared by the federal government, state governments, local governments, and more importantly, the organised private sector.

“That is why in terms of the governance structure that was approved by Mr President, we have two co-chairs. One is from the private sector, Mr Atedo Peterside, and one from the public sector, my sister, Dr Zainab Ahmed.”

On his part, the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said council approved contracts worth about N1.264 billion for projects in Federal Medical Centre, Katsina and Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.