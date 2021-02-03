BY ERNEST NZOR |

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to building a viable digital economy for the country.

He said government hopes to do so through the provision of digital infrastructure for all government institutions across the country.

A statement from the ministry said Pantami who stated this during the 2021 Galaxy Backbone Limited management retreat in Gombe State said, “I would like to encourage all the management team of Galaxy Backbone to support the managing director to ensure that GBB continues to innovate such that the needs of the customer come first.

“It is my hope that after this retreat, GBB will adopt the exploration rather than exploitation approach in its long-term critical thinking such that the nation will have a new branded Galaxy Backbone,” he said.

Managing-director/chief executive of GBB, Prof Muhammad Bello Abubakar, highlighted the great achievements of GBB in the past one year which he said the minister has been of great support.

According to him, “Galaxy Backbone has in the last one year, with the support of the minister, risen to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic by providing digital and network communication services to federal government offices as well as homes of top government functionaries which has allowed effective government business continuity while obeying COVID-19 protocols.

“In the next years (2021-2025), the services of the Galaxy Backbone will be driven by excellence and a customer centric mindset.”

He further noted that the minister has set the policy direction for Galaxy Backbone through the Digital Economy Policy and Strategy document, hence the need for the management retreat to strategise on how to execute it.

Abubakar said the four-day retreat was driven by stakeholder; both internal and external and Industry perspectives meant to ensure that Galaxy Backbone prepares itself adequately for the challenges and opportunities of not just the COVID-19 era but also the digital transformational changes going on in Nigeria and across the world.