The federal government has restated its determination to ensure that Nigeria not only remains the highest producer of cassava in the world, but also that the farmers and Nigerians benefit from the commodity.

President Muhammadu Buhari stated this yesterday in his goodwill message at the opening of the second edition of the National Commodity Alliance Forum (CAF) and cassava value chain investment dialogue organized by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in partnership with the federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Abuja.

He said Nigeria is currently the largest producer of cassava in the world with an estimated figure of around 60 million metric tonnes, and with the capacity to double or triple the production figure if the product is fully industrialised.

The President who was represented at the event by the minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, said it is unfortunate that cassava farmers in the country are finding it difficult to sell their fresh roots owing to a number of challenges.

According to him, “Intermittently, cassava producers in Nigeria express frustration and lamentation over inability to sell their fresh cassava roots. The private sector holds the key to providing a reliable market to small farmers as well as the means of engaging with the government on behalf of the small farmers.”

He said that lack of reliable market creates a vicious cycle in the challenges facing the smallholder farmers, especially the cassava farmers.

“Despite their importance, smallholder farmers have seen their livelihoods constrained by a host of challenges such as low productivity, lack of access to quality extension, low level mechanisation, poor rural access roads and markets, lack of market information, climate change effects, post-harvest losses, private sector engagement and policy direction and implementation most especially in the cassava value chain which is the focus of this Forum,” he said.

While thanking IFAD for the leading role it is playing in value chain development in the country, the President said, “Our expectations at the end of this Forum are that off-takers for cassava value chain will be identified for linkages to farmers through MoU/Contract production and a resolution to establish and inaugurate a National Commodity Alliance Forum (CAF) for knowledge sharing among farmers organisations, private sector including off-takers, development partners, financial institutions, policy makers and government to meet, network, and share experiences.”

Also speaking, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yaya Bello, called for more pragmatic approach to issues of food security.

He said this is not the time to bandy numbers because the reality on the ground show that Nigerians are hungry.

The event was attended by representatives of the nine states involved in the value chain development programme, development partners among other stakeholders in cassava value chain development.