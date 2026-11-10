The Tinubu government has revived the 13.5km Karshi-Apo Abuja, Road after sixteen years of dust, potholes and broken promises for residents of the area.

For the residents of Jikwoyi-Karshi, Wasa and Apo communities in Abuja, it means shorter journeys, cheaper transport, and an escape route from the daily gridlock on the Nyanya-Mararaba road.

In recent times, the road has become Abuja’s newest sensation, with motorists stopping to take pictures of the smooth asphalt winding through the hills.

The road was first awarded in 2010/2011 to Kakatar Engineering Limited at ₦6.4 billion, with a 20-month timeline.

It stalled for more than a decade. In November 2025, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) terminated the contract over persistent delays and re-awarded it to SCC Nigeria Limited.

Speaking during a visit to the site, the Honourable Minister, FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, said the Karshi-Apo Road has been a topical issue and it was one of the projects President Bola Tinubu inherited.

“Because of the importance and the complaints by residents, we had to terminate the contract and award it to SCC, which we know has the capacity to complete the job,” he said.

“I am so happy that we have been able to conquer the Apo-Karshi Road. AMAC is the greatest beneficiary in FCT. By this November, we will commission it,” he added.

The FCTA said the road is now completed and waiting to be commissioned in November.

Also it said SCC Nigeria Limited, company mobilised heavy equipment and delivered the project on schedule.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a resident of Karshi, Mr. Eche Ojobe, said it has been a long prayer answered, that the people from Jikwoyi-Karshi can now breathe a sigh of relief and are glad to have access road to Apo.

“This is a welcome development,” he said.

Similarly, a woman who visited to take pictures, though she declined to mention her name, said, “It’s not about the road itself! It’s the landscape. It looks like Cape Town in South Africa.”

However, another resident, Mrs. Njideka Agu, who expressed concern on safety on the road, said, “There’s supposed to be iron barricade as it is done overseas, and there should also be security on the road to make it more exciting for people to ply the route, especially at night.”

For 16 years, the Karshi-Apo Road was a symbol of abandoned promises. Today, under the Tinubu government, it is completed and waiting to be commissioned.

The test now is commissioning, maintenance, security, streetlights and guardrails, so that the road that took 16 years to complete will last for many more years.