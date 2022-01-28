The head of service of the federation (HoS), Folasade Yemi- Esan, has disclosed that the federal government will save N124 billion annually from cleaning the human resource data on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and from digitising content in all ministries, departments, and agencies ( MDAs).

She disclosed this yesterday at the 43rd National Council on Establishments in Abuja.

According to her, the implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021-2025) among other deliverables, is expected to deliver measurable benefits and bring about a transformation of the service to world-class service.

She said, “Some of the expected gains or outcomes include a lot of savings. For example, it’s expected that we’ll have about N120 billion savings from cleaning the human resource data on IPPIS.

“And also it will improve overall transparency and the administration of human resources. It’s also expected that we’ll have about N4.5 billion annual savings, just from digitizing content in all MDAs and it will also result in improved content sharing.

“On training, it’s expected that about 64,000 civil servants will be trained through the revamped core modules of smart P, resulting in improved skills and competencies.

“The 64,000 means that every civil servant at the federal level would have been trained.

“We’re also working on the development of 500 civil servants as future leaders through the Lead P programme.”

“Also, there’ll be a performance management system, which would have been institutionalized in 42 ministries, and the extra ministerial departments.

“At the end, we will offer to expect that we would have held at least four Annual Public Service Innovation competitions, which would have led to the cultivation of ideas, technologies, and ventures that will improve the workspace and service delivery.

“And finally, it’s expected that 500 houses annually will be delivered to civil servants to enhance their living standards.”

Yemi- Esan explained that the aforementioned initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari -led administration, through the office of the head of the civil service of the federation, are targeted at reinvigorating the service.

Others include improving the welfare of civil servants, providing the enabling environment to operate maximally and deliver the much-needed services to Nigerians for economic recovery especially COVID-19, and also accelerating national development.

This, she noted is also in line with the president’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in a decade.

“States that are represented here today, are implored to see the commitment as a national one. This is because we recognize the importance of stakeholder ownership of all our reform initiatives.

“Because the service-wide success of these initiatives, rests largely on how they are passionately communicated to all stakeholders and the level of determination with which they are driven.

“This is why these and other laudable national policy initiatives further the beacon for synergy, buy-in, and ownership by states with the aim of deepening development and interventions, especially to the most disadvantaged segments of society,” she added.