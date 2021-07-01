The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has demanded that justice must be served in the murdered of a promising young Nigerian footballer, Kelvin Odinaka Igweani by the police in the United Kingdom (UK).

Dare, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, described the sudden demise of the 25-year-old footballer as unfortunate and expressed confidence in the ability of the UK government to ensure that justice is served.

“I’m just hearing that, I don’t know about it. It is unfortunate that a Nigerian player was shot dead in the UK. The UK has a system and I am the UK system will move in to do the necessary thing and ensure justice is served. That is all I’ll say for now,” Dare stated.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the alleged killing of the Nigerian by the police and also called on the UK government for a thorough and proper investigation to be carried out on the incident.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NIDCOM, condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK by praying unto God to rest the soul of the departed Kelvin.

According to Daily Mail reports, the officers attended a call-out to a house where a child was seriously injured and Igweanyi was shot dead in the process.

The reports added that Thames Valley Force is currently investigating the incident.

The police said in a statement that officers were called to a property in Two Mile Ash, northwest Milton Keynes, at around 9.40 am on Saturday, and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.

Inside the house, they found a man in his 30s who was later confirmed dead, and a young child with serious injuries. They also located a man who is believed to be a Nigerian footballer, Kelvin Ifeanyi Odinaka Nathaniel Igweani, 23. The force added that it was understood officers deployed a Taser before shots were fired at him.

He subsequently required first aid and treatment from the ambulance crew but was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said a probe is now underway after a police firearm was discharged at the address in Denmead.

Assistant chief constable, Christian Bunt said, “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident. Our major crime unit is working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.”