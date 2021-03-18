By Adegwu John, Abuja

The Federal Government has reiterated its call for collaborative efforts by all tiers of government, corporate bodies and individuals, in a bid to check the incessant fire disasters in the country.

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the call on Wednesday at the commissioning ceremony of a Modern Aerial Fire-fighting vehicle at the Federal Fire Service, Zone F Command, in Lagos State.

In a statement issued by the ministry’s director of Press Mohammed Manga the minister urged state and local governments to raise their game on fire fighting, adding that with the best of efforts, the federal government could only supplement their efforts and not replace them.

The minster who observed that fire is always an emergency and that we should prepare for it always, expressed readiness of his ministry to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force in using aircraft to drop water and firefighting chemical solutions on high rise buildings and other places requiring aerial fire management, adding that it is also making efforts to purchase barges that can be used to throw water from aircraft into bush fires and wild spreading fires.

He stated that most fires would have been extinguished at the putative stage if the simplest fire-fighting equipment had been available.

While restating Federal Government’s commitment to safeguarding of lives and property, the minister said that the present Administration will not relent in its efforts towards making policies, resources and strategies for a safer Nigeria.