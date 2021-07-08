Federal government has solicited the support of the United Nations (UN) to address environmental challenges such as desertification, pollution and others.

The minister of environment, Dr Mohammed Mahmood Abubakar, made the appeal when he received the UN deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed, in Abuja.

Abubakar cautioned against the global campaign on refunding gas projects particularly in Africa.

He said there is need for “International community to treat with caution the campaign on defunding of gas project, at least in Africa based on the spirit of a just, equitable and inclusive transition that takes into account the principles of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities which also considers parties specific national and regional development priorities, objectives and circumstances as well as varying realistic timelines for carbon neutrality.”

He called on the UN to prevail on developed nations to redeem the $100million pledge to developing countries for them to unconditionally attain National Determined Conditions targets.

Abubakar commended Amina for her efforts in environment sector as minister between 2015-2017 especially building formidable foundation in: Issuance of 1st and 2nd Sovereign Green Bonds, starting the Ogoni clean-up, afforestation nationwide and Great Green Wall activities, climate action and fight against desertification and others.

In her remarks, Mohammed urged the ministry to ensure that women, children and youths should always be put at the centre of programmes as they needed to be given adequate attention.