Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk has presented relief materials worth N100 million to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State for onward delivery to the victims of Jebbu Miango and Yelwa Zangam attacks on behalf of the federal government.

She said the materials were in fulfillment of the commitment made to Governor Lalong when he visited the president and sought assistance for victims of the unfortunate incidents.

Presenting the relief materials to the governor at the headquarters of the 3rd Amoured division Maxwell Kobe Cantonment, Jos, the minister said though the federal government is not happy about the loss of lives and properties occasioned by the attacks, it cannot fail to intervene in the lives of the people who have been put under serious jeopardy as a result of the attacks.

According to a statement issued in Jos by the director of press, Dr Simon Makut Macham, she commended Governor Lalong for working hard to restore normalcy.

She said the items worth almost N100 million consist of food and non-food items such as roofing sheets, nails, cement, rice, maize, beans, beverages, soap and mattresses among others.

Receiving the items, Governor Lalong said though the gesture is highly appreciated, the circumstances leading to the current situation make the occasion a solemn one.