Minister of transportation Mr Rotimi Amaechi has said that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) will soon commence the construction of the Kano to Kaduna Standard gauge railway line.

He stated this yesterday at Ibadan after the inspection of the 10 railway terminals along the Lagos to Ibadan railway corridor.

According to the minister, budgetary provision has been made for the Kano to Kaduna project, adding that one third of the budget will soon be paid and the project will commence.

On the Ibadan to Kaduna standard gauge railway line, he pointed out that the government is seeking approval for a loan from the National Assembly for the construction of the Ibadan to Kaduna standard gauge railway line.

Amaechi stated further that as soon as the government gets approval for a loan, there would be a process of negotiation before the construction proper.

He said that all the train stations along the Lagos to Ibadan railway corridor where passengers can either enter or exit the passenger trains have been completed.

Managing director of the corporation Engr Fidet Okhiria said that about seven locomotive engines, 89 Wagons as well as a set of Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) would be deployed to operate along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor.

He explained that one of the passenger trains would stop at all the station terminals while the other two will only stop at Abeokuta and Ibadan respectively after departing from Lagos.