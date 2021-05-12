BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The federal government has described the deadly attacks against the country’s security personnel and outfits as a declaration of war against the nation that will be countered with overwhelming force.

This is even as the government said the act is to instill fear and evoke a sense of pervasive insecurity among the people, adding that whether known or unknown gunmen, those engaged in this dastardly act will pay dearly for their actions.

The minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this while addressing a press conference on National Security in Lagos yesterday, also acknowledged the security challenges facing the nation from terrorism to kidnapping, banditry, and farmer/herder conflict. He said in the days ahead, it will confront the challenges headlong and restore law and order, peace, and security in the country.

On suspected sponsors of terrorism, the minister said the move to prosecute 400 suspects arrested for allegedly funding terrorism is unprecedented and it’s a testament to the government’s determination to decisively tackle terrorism and other violent crimes.

He also recalled the Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of Justice announcement that the federal government is ready to prosecute them.

The minister said the government realises that the security challenges faced today are systemic, hence has – in addition to kinetic efforts – also embarked on various non-kinetic measures to most effectively tackle the challenges