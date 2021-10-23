The Minister of State, Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Abdullahi Mohammed’ has said the federal government has made a lot of profitable efforts to revive the rubber industry in the country.

A statement issued by the press and public affairs section of the ministry, noted that the minister made this known when he gave a keynote address at the national conference for the industrialization of the rubber sector in Abuja yesterday.

In the keynote address titled; ‘’Raw Materials Development; The Economic Imperative of Rubber Value Chain Development in Nigeria”, Barrister Abdullahi said because of the need to divert the economy from over dependence on petroleum, a lot of efforts, have been made by government over the past decades to revamp the production of natural rubber and the sector at large.

He added that more needs to be done to ensure sustainable development and industrialization of the sector, such as the need for collaboration between government and the organized private sector to develop the industry by setting up small to medium scale factories that will produce rubber into value added products.