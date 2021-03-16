ADVERTISEMENT

BY NKECHI ISAAC, Abuja

The federal government has set aside 0.5 per cent of the federation account to fund research in the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) sector.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this disclosure at the opening ceremony of the Technology and Innovation Expo 2021 with the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation for economic recovery and sustainability amidst COVID-19 challenges” yesterday in Abuja.

Buhari, represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, restated the administration’s commitment to continue funding science and innovation to help the nation in the Post Covid-19 era, adding that it is a sure way to returning Nigeria to a viable economy.

He added the Covid-19 era has added very commendable question, which the federal government must answer.

In his keynote address, minister of science and technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, said the expo which had taken place annually over the past five years has had significant impact on the nation’s route to achieve self-sufficiency and self reliance.

“The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has continued to make progress in leading the way to move our economy from depending

entirely on commodities to depend on knowledge that is innovation driven. Indeed, the event today has shown that Nigeria has the

capacity to attain greater achievements that can help accelerate economic growth and development. This way, we can create more jobs,

create wealth, reduce poverty, strengthen the naira and stimulate growth in the economy. This is the challenge which the expo seeks to confront in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Earlier, the minister of state for science and technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, said part of the objectives of the expo is to acquaint

investors with the recent stride made in the nation’s scientific and technological development and to encourage interested entrepreneurs to

commercialise the outcomes of Nigeria’s research and development as well as effectively facilitate the growth of indigenous manufacturing,

which is in line with the strategy towards the realisation of the president’s June 12 promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.