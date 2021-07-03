Leader of the Niger Delta People’s Salvation Front (NDPSF), Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, has called on federal government to address all legitimate demands of the Niger Delta Avengers.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt, Dokubo-Asari accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of implementing policies that are provocative to people of Niger Delta region.

He said: “I think that all legitimate demands of the Niger Delta Avengers should be attended to. I think that their demands are very genuine. All policies of this government have been aimed at provoking people of Niger Delta.

“Since Buhari’s regime began, no substantive board had been appointed for the NDDC for the past six years.

It has always been an adhoc arrangement. NDDC is a Commission set up by law and it is enshrined in the Constitution. It has constitutional existence.”