By Tunde Oguntola |

A prophet, Dr Emmanuel Omale of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International has said that the first quarter of 2021 will be very worrisome, calling on the federal government to invest more in the health sector to avoid calamities.

He also said that Nigeria will have drugs for all diseases if the federal government would invest in the health sector.

On the COVID-19 vaccine, he said the vaccine will not be as effective as expected, but an improvement will be found and many will be saved.

The prophet said until then, many need to give their lives to Jesus, as only his healing grace will be sufficient.

The prophet in his 2021 prophecy said, “I see Nigeria becoming a health solution to other countries. Let Nigeria produce her drug. Let us listen to ourselves and believe in ourselves.

“I see herbs being a thriving solution to health problems. The value of the Naira against major foreign currencies will see an incremental dip. Businessmen are advised to invest wisely.

“A new set of Military and Police Chiefs are set to emerge. The current leadership of the Senate may witness turbulence.

“About three members of the National Assembly should get closer to God and avail themselves of special prayers, as the ailment they know they are currently suffering from may take their lives towards the middle of September.”

Speaking further he said a new sect that will disguise as herdsmen is seeking to cause more havoc worse than Boko Haram to pitch the predominantly Christian south against their peaceful Muslim brothers.

“The security agencies need to up their surveillance around markets and places of worship in southern Nigeria.

“Let us pray to avert a terrible fire incident on the bridge in Lokoja.

“2021 is not a good year for road transportation, but the beloved of Christ has nothing to fear,” he added.