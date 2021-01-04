Mr Faleye Akindele is the president of Wufas Agronet. In this interview with ANDREW OJIEZEL, he spoke on how agribusiness can boost the country’s revenue post-COVID-19. Excerpts:

What is your reaction to the rising cost of rice and other homegrown farm products?

The effects of the galloping inflation is real, as it stood at 14.23 percent in October, 2020. Most opinions centred on nations sliding towards another recession, inclusive of Nigeria, as a result of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. If the country can import maize for sustaining the livestock, why can’t we import rice for human consumption, but not to encourage smuggling.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, many lost their means of livelihoods and many businesses shut down. What is your view on this?

It’s rather sad and the only way is for the government to include palliatives (cash and materials) expenses in the upcoming budget. The issuance must be more inclusive, transparent and accountable. Financial institutions should also come up with bold plans to assist with facilities.

As a technocrat in agribusiness, how do you think Nigeria can guarantee sustainable food security?

Many sustainable indices are lacking. Kidnappings, banditry, cattle rustling, robbery, religious crisis, high profile corruption, and other high-end crimes are challenges confronting food security in the country.

This year, flooding affected farming. The ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development claimed that over 6000 deaths and homes were destroyed.

Also, the River Basin authorities are not well funded to facilitate their mandate such as dam construction, irrigation, boreholes, water pollution control and among others. There is also a shortage of land for agriculture. There should be concerted efforts to deforestate huge landmass for mechanised farming.

The most important issue is on human capital development in food processing technology. Youths should be trained to convert raw food materials into processed foods , as being undertaken by Wufas Agronet.

The price of rice was affordable when Nigeria was importing rice compared to now that the country depends on locally produced rice. How would you react to this?.

This has to do with the consumption pattern or ratio, that is, the consumption rate is about 9-10 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) annually. If we have a supply in excess of 10 mmt, then, the price will crash but if short-supplied, many people will be chasing the few available product and the price will go up, which is the situation we’re in now.

What is your advice to the federal government to prune down the unemployment market?

Federal government should parley more with local food security experts rather than seeking for American or European solutions for Nigerian problems.

A report had revealed that Nigeria’s global rating in Human Development Index (HDI), educational, health and nutritional aspects were very low. In all ramifications, most of our youths are unemployable. At WUFAS AGRONet , we are competent and reliable in food processing technology and training the youths.

What is your reaction to the statement by the federal government that Nigeria’s economy slid into recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic?.

The country is yet to fully recover from the pandemic and effects of #EndSARS protests and now, the second recession. It has barely recovered from the recession that followed the 2015 oil price crash. Recall that IMF had predicted that the Nigerian economy will contract by 4.3 per cent this year, which would be the largest contraction in nearly 40 years.

More than half of Nigerians are unemployed or underemployed and inflation and food prices are soaring beyond the reach of the masses.

The country is battling the series of insecurity. How should this be tackled?

The primary responsibility of any government is the provision of security and welfare for the citizens. This is enshrined in the amended constitution of Nigeria in Chapter 2, section 14b which stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

The height of the insecurity we are exposed to overtime had resulted in the wanton murder of farmers, kidnappings and banditry. It is my belief that the government is capable of tackling the issues headlong.

What is the effect of insecurity on Nigerians especially the farmers?

The implications of the various attacks on agriculture is grievous and indeed a setback on the strategic steps taken by the government to ensure food security.

What is your advise to the federal government especially on security?

A stitch in time saves nine. This present administration is unbundling the dereliction of the previous administrations in the area of welfare, taking into cognisance the numerous supportive programmes of the APC-led federal government such as the N- Power, N- Tech, N-Agro, Conditional Cash Transfer programme(CCT), Government Entrepreneurial /Empowerment programmes(GEEP), homegrown school feeding, trader moni, Graduates Internship Schemes GIS, YISA – Youth Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture in Nigeria (YISA) Presidential Youth Empowerment Schemes (P-YES) and currently, the creation of 774000 jobs across the local government areas. Also, the survival fund scheme to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic devastating small business owners and many more. Irrespective of the benefits of these programmes, its unfortunate that politicians are

hijacking it and preventing it from getting to the grassroots.

Further more, the government should try to entrench quality human development index for her programmes by encouraging the Core Working Group (CWG) in nutrition, education and healthcare.