BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja AND CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

The federal government through the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has signed a landmark agreement with OCP of Morocco for development of $1.4 billion plant to produce Ammonia and Diammonium Phosphate under its Gas Industrialisation Strategy in Akwa Ibom State.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Limited (GACN), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Fertiliser Producers & Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) were also parties to the five crucial agreements that were signed in Benguire, Morocco.

The agreement effectively changes the structure the PFI with NSIA assuming a more upstream role. Also, the agreements create a path for the development of a Multipurpose Industrial Platform to be sited in Akwa-Ibom.

The deal is a $1.4billion transaction which has the capacity to further enhance Nigeria’s industrial base while bolstering the agriculture sector.

The multipurpose industrial platform project is a backward integration initiative, which builds on the successes of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) and other sovereign bilateral initiatives between Nigeria and Morocco. The project is structured to commercialize Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and satisfy Morocco’s demand for cost-competitive Ammonia.

On the MPI project, three agreements were signed. The first is for land acquisition, the second for equity investment in the joint venture company to operate the MPI and the last for gas supply to the project.

The first phase of the MPI Project will produce 1.5 million tonnes per annum of Ammonia in two phases. Up to 70 per cent of the Ammonia produced will be allocated for export to Morocco and the balance will be routed to the production of 1 million tonnes per annum of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilisers to feed domestic demand. It is expected that project construction will commence no later than Q3, 2021.

NSIA’s MD/CEO, Mr Uche Orji said, “This project forms a key part of NSIA’s gas industrialisation strategy and will deep intra-continental trade which is essential to Africa’s development and economic renaissance. This landmark project, the MIP, will explore increased levels of synergy between NSIA and OCP and the partners to the transactions and ultimately ensure that Nigeria builds an industrial base that is sustainable and complimentary to mutual objectives of developing the agriculture sector in Nigeria”.

The changes to the PFI significantly reduces NSIA involvement and transfers the responsibilities to the blenders.

In the first phase of the project, $1.4billion will be invested in building out the plant and its supporting infrastructure with a target operations-commencement date of 2025.

The project will be sited in Akwa Ibom State in a gas-rich location. Factors such as land availability and accessibility; gas adequacy; sufficiency of marine draft; and other environmental and social considerations informed the decision to site the plant in Akwa Ibom.

At completion, the integrated Ammonia and fertiliser plant will house – within its battery limits – the process plants for Ammonia and fertiliser production, administrative buildings, fertiliser bagging units, water purification units, storage for raw materials and finished goods, onsite power plant and other ancillary facilities. The plant will have a dedicated jetty to facilitate seamless importation of raw materials from Morocco and other suppliers and export of excess Ammonia and fertiliser to Morocco and potentially other regional markets.