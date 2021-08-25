Federal government has revealed that it spends a total of N400 billion annually across the various National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) towards lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty for the next 10 years.

Declaring the relaunch of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme, (GEEP 2.0) in on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said the federal government has once again restructured GEEP 2.0 which is aimed at reducing the impact of poverty among the indigents within the country.

She said “The GEEP is innovatively targeted and delivered under three unique products. The TraderMoni for marginalized youth, The MarketMoni targets vulnerable women, and the FarmerMoni specifically focuses on rural farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The GEEP 2.0 is structured to effectively deliver soft loans & skills to a wide range of unemployed citizens including persons living with disability, marginalized women and unemployed youth amongst other vulnerable groups in our society. Other key features of GEEP 2.0 includes empowering Nigerian farmers

especially the rural farmers; rapid scale-up of Farmer Moni to agroprenuership to increase agricultural produce, food security and job creation. Market Moni will specially focus on under-privileged and marginalised women in the communities. The Trader Moni will target empowerment and uplifting under-privileged and vulnerable youth that scavengers, market wheelbarrow boys, orphans and youth with special needs;”

She also noted that the TraderMon/ and Market Moni loans have now been increased from N10,000.00 to N50,000.00, while the FarmerMoni is now N300,000 along with the provision of value chain and creation of digital marketplace (E-platform) for beneficiaries to sell their products.