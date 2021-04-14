ADVERTISEMENT

By Adegwu John |

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is to host a one-day second interactive meeting involving several stakeholders to deliberate on Expatriate Quota Administration in Nigeria.

The meeting which is strategically designed to engage stakeholders with a view to provide input into the revised draft handbook on Expatriate Quota Administration will discuss challenges militating against the smooth administration of the process on Wednesday.

A statement by Akinbode Fatima for the director of press in the ministry, Lere-Adams A.B said the event will include presentation of papers by the permanent secretaries of some Ministries Departments and Agencies, permanent secretaries, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Aviation or DG NCAA, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, as well as representative of the Organised Private Sector/ Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.