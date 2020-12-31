BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

For the second time in three years, the federal government, through the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) has suspended the insurance industry recapitalisation exercise, following court order mandating the regulatory body to do so, LEADERSHIP learnt.

Some aggrieved insurance stakeholders had earlier filed suits mandating the court to stop NAICOM from proceeding with the ongoing recapitalisation exercise of the insurance industry. The scenario was similar to what happened in 2018, when some aggrieved shareholders took the commission to court to stop the then Tier-based recapitalisation exercise under the then commissioner for insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari.

Today, 31st of December, 2020, would have been the deadline for underwriters to have raised 50 per cent of the new capital while the remaining 50 per cent would be expected by September, 2021, if the regulatory body had not suspend the exercise.

Confirming the development yesterday, NAICOM’s spokesperson, Mr. Rasaaq Salami, said: “You are aware that the issue is in court and there is an interim order of the Court. NAICOM, being a responsible and law abiding organisation, will respect the order of the court.”

Earlier in the month, the House of Representatives had equally ordered the discontinuation of the recapitalisation exercise and had earlier in the week written a letter to NAICOM in this regard.

Stating that, it was worried about the impact of the latest economic challenges, such as, the COVID-19 Pandemic and #EndSARS protest, the House of Representatives recently passed a resolution demanding that the NAICOM suspend its planned December 31, 2020 mandatory deadline for the first phase of 50 per cent– 60 per cent of the minimum paid-up share capital for insurance and reinsurance companies.

According to the House of Representatives, “the suspension is expected to last for six months from January – June 2021 and is necessary to give the insurance operators soft landing, as well as cushion the effects of Covid-19 and other unforeseen circumstances they might have suffered.”

Similarly, two shareholders groups have also risen up against the recapitalisation exercise and had gone to court to challenge the process.

A Federal High Court, sitting in the Lagos Division, had earlier temporarily stopped NAICOM from taking any further steps in effecting its deadline date for insurance and reinsurance companies to recapitalise their financial base.

Justice C. J. Aneke of the court made the order while delivering ruling in an exparte application brought before him by the Incorporated Trustees of the Pragmatic Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria.

The motion marked FHC/L/CS/1797/2020 and filed on December 15, 2020, was moved on behalf of the group by their lawyer, I.C. Ifedora.

The applicant specifically prayed the court for an order of Interim Injunction restraining the defendant and its agents from taking any further steps in the recapitalisation process in the insurance industry, pending the hearing and determination of its motion on notice already filled before the court.

Under the recapitalisation exercise, NAICOM had mandated life insurance firms to meet a minimum paid-up capital of N8 billion, up from N2 billion while general insurance companies are expected to increase their paid-up capital to N10 billion from the earlier N3 billion.

Composite insurance (life and Non-life operators) were asked to recapitalise to the tune of N18 billion as against the pervious amount of N5 billion, while reinsurance businesses are now required to have a minimum capital of N20 billion from N10 billion that obtained in the past.

It would be recalled that in 2018, LEADERSHIP had reported the suspension of the implementation of the tier-based recapitalisation exercise of the insurance Industry.

The suspension then, it was learnt, may not be unconnected to the court case instituted by insurance shareholders under the auspices of the Insurance Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), stopping NAICOM from commencing the implementation of the Tier-Based Minimum Solvency Capital (TBMSC) model in the insurance sector of the nation’s economy.

A source at the commission confirmed to LEADERSHIP then, that, indeed, the court case had prevented the regulator from implementing the reclassification exercise, at least, for now.

Justice Hassan of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had about three weeks ago restrained NAICOM from implementing TBMSC until after the expiration of 30 days pre-action notice shareholders of insurance companies served the commission on September 6, 2018.

The case was filed by Sir Nnamdi Nwosu and seven others Vs the National Insurance Commission while Justice Hassan adjourned hearing on the main action suit marked: FHC/L/CS/ 1483/18, to October 8, 2018.

With the way the insurance industry recapitalisation exercise has taken form in the last few years, experts are worried whether the entire insurance industry is ready to favourably compete with their counterparts in other developed and developing economies, judging by the meager capital most operators are operating with when compared with huge risks they are underwriting.

However, another school of thought believes, since insurance business operates in a pool, there is no need for uniform capitalisation, advising each underwriter to recapitlise according to its risk appetite.