The Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire said that the federal government could prevent 60 per cent disease burden in the country if it has 9,800 Primary Healthcare centres across the country.

The minister stated this during the commissioning of a Pediatric Oncology building donated to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) Gwagwalada by the Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club.

Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club is a member of District 404A2 of the International Lions Club. As part of its Cooperate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in its 11-year of existence, the club has sponsored 4 Cornea transplant, over 300 cataract surgeries, donated braille, books, scholarships and built a resource centre for the FCT School for the Blind in Jabi – Abuja among other projects.

During the commission Ehanire observed that Nigerians suffer for lack of proper medical care most especially those in the rural areas with worst indices for maternal mortality of 512 per 100,000 live births.

He said “We are trying to look for the most cost effective way of improving the primary healthcare centres. We are looking for one in every political ward which will give us about 9,800. We have done less than half of that, many of them requires only renovation and we can take care of more than 60 percent of the disease burden of this country at that level.”

Ehanire observe that some of the centres open by 9am and closes by 4pm due to lack of staff quarters electricity and pipe borne water.

He said the government needs to build staff quarters, installed solar powered electricity and source of water supply to motivate the health workers.

He said the federal government in 2019 launched a Cancer Access Partnership (CAP) programme in collaboration with United States NGOs, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), the American Cancer Society (ACS) and other partners to improve access to cancer medicines at over 50% cost reduction. He said in recognition of the strategic location of UATH, Gwagwalada its commitment, especially the oncology stakeholders; he has approved the inclusion of the hospital in the CAP programme as well as the pilot system strengthening strategy to improve pediatric cancer services.

In the same vein, the president Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club Lion Charlz Jestus Opusunju said when he assumed office as president of the club, his dream was to do something beneficial for children and that it is this dream that propelled him and his board members to build the 20 bed space pediatric oncology ward in UATH.

“What is happening today is a milestone achievement because it is a novel area of intervention in District 404A2. The project started in October 2020 and completed this month, March 2021 as promised. A record period of 5 months with every standard procedure carefully adhered to in the course of the construction.

“This Pediatric Oncology Centre is our core project for the 2020/202 Lions year and we anticipate that it will go a long way to bring succor to the children who will to the children who will benefit from services in this centre now and in future.”

The Chief Medical Director, UAHT, Professor Bissallah Ahmed Ekele said “This is history in the making because it is the first time a non-governmental organization has constructed such a centre in the nearly 30 years of existence of the hospital and this project intends to bring succor to one of the most vulnerable group in the society, it is quite commendable. We cannot thank the lions club enough. I sure this will open floodgate to other foundations and charity organisations to come here and show their milk of kindness.”

Similarly, the board chairman, UAHT, Sam Sam Jaja expressed gratitude to the Lions Club for the great gesture and thanked the minister of health for what he has been doing for the healthcare sector. He however charged that the healthcare deserves much more attention than it is getting today. He said it should be the first priority in any nation’s project that wants to have a healthy and development. He said the health sector should be giving priority in budgetary consideration.