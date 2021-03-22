ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSEPH CHIBUEZE, Abuja

The federal government has said its target is to register at least 10 million farmers across the country. So far the government said it has over 5.7 million farmers in its data base.

Minister of agriculture and rural development Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono disclosed this at the weekend during an interactive session with agriculture correspondents in Abuja.

He said the present administration inherited a liability of N69 trillion said to have used for the registration of farmers.

According to him, “Upon investigation, not more than 100, 000 farmers were in the data bank. Today, we have registered about 5.7 million farmers across the country; from their ward, local government to farms with digital identity cards, telephone number, and digital number. Farmers can be called to confirm this. We have spent only N47 million.”

He said the Ministry of Finance is giving the ministry more money to register more farmers with the target of registering 10 million farmers.

On the issue of agric mechanisation, the minister acknowledged that it has been a back and forth movement in the last six year, but said there is light at the end of the tunnel as the ministry is on the verge of finalising with the National Assembly and hoped that within the next two weeks, the budget for the take off of the project would be approved.