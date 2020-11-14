BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

The federal government has urged 333 artisans who were inducted as craftsmen into the Builders, Construction and Skilled Artisans Association of Nigeria (BACSAAN) by the Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen (NAEC) in Abuja to make quality job delivery their watchword.

The Minister of Works and Housing and Special Guest of Honour at the induction ceremony, Babatunde Fashola, who gave the advice while inducting them as the maiden set of certified and certificated craftsmen in the country’s engineering profession, commended NAEC for taking the bold steps, wishing the inductees a fruitful outing in their chosen professsion.

Fashola, who was represented by the Director, Engineering Services in the ministry, Engr Julius Olunnola, said, “It is my honour and pleasure to induct the 333 artisans into craftsmanship cadre, and I do believe you will live up to the expectation by ensuring quality job delivery that will create the desired impact nationwide, especially by ensuring value for money in engineering projects and professionalism in order to reduce quackery and corrupt practices.”

In his good will message, the national President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr Rabiu Ali, explained that the whole essence of what was happening is to ensure the abnormal inverted pyramid being experienced in the engineering profession in Nigeria at the moment where the engineer that ought to be top with the chart broadening down to the base with technologists, technicians, and craftsmen respectively in terms of number is at the base, having a number that far outdo all others put together, is reversed to normal pyramid.

In his welcome address earlier, NAEC national President, Engr.Craft Tanko Gyang, said membership of NAEC is opened to all within the engineering craftsmen cadres who have acquired skills and/or educational training in all aspects of engineering, stressing “the purpose is to avoid quackery in the practice of engineering in Nigeria”.

One of the inductees, Ganiyu Bello from Osun State, who deals in terrazzo, marble, and tiles, said they were highly appreciative of the recognition being given to artisanal, adding ” and we were made to understand that we are going to undergo training and retraining to further improve on our skills”.

He said they were going to use all available channels of communication to reach out to the many artisans out there and encourage them to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by NAEC.

He said the association in each and the FCT would be taking up the responsibility of financing the process for indigenes so they can inducted.

“Another one is coming up in December as you were told, and more artisans will be enrollled,” she said.

The high point of the event was the presentation of certificate to the inductees, followed by presentation of awards to the Minister, COREN President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) President, Babagana Mohammed among others.