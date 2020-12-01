BY CHIMA AKWAJA |

The permanent secretary, federal ministry of communications and digital economy, Mr. Musa Istifanus, has charged stakeholders in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector to formulate new strategies towards realising the vision of a Digital Nigeria.

He stated this during the ongoing 8th National Council on Communications and Digital Economy, with the theme: “Leveraging the Digital Economy Policies and Strategies for Economic Recovery in a COVID-19 Era and Beyond” taking place here in Owerri, Imo State.

The permanent secretary said, the theme is very apt and a step in the right direction considering the impact of the pandemic and government’s stance in achieving a globally competitive economy, with digital technologies.

In his words, “Nigeria, like most developing nations have come to recognise the importance of ICT as a catalyst for sustainable socio-economic development. This is why we chose the theme.”

He expressed that, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected economies globally, has compelled the ministry to make some far-reaching policies like the Development of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in Federal Public Institution and facilitation of Virtual Federal Executive Council Meetings.

According to him “the ministry has been rejigged to use digital technologies to enhance national socio-economic development by increasing the contribution of ICT to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ministry clearly articulate the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020 – 2025), National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Telecom Sector, National Digital Innovation, and Entrepreneurship Policy, Policy on virtual engagement in the Public Service, etc.”

Adding that, the purpose is to use digital technologies to enhance national socio-economic development by increasing the contribution of ICT to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Istifanus stated that the country is confronted by a new challenge and the expectations of citizens must be delivered with limited resources. “We are fully committed to the integration of ICTs in the socio-economic development of Nigeria in order to transform the country into a knowledge–based economy,” he stressed.