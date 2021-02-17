By Royal Ibeh,

The COVID-19 pandemic, insurgency, rape, unintended pregnancy, and unsafe abortions have contributed to unacceptable health indices in Nigeria, says the director, family health, federal ministry of health, Dr. Salma Anas-Kolo, while calling on the media to create more awareness on reproductive health services.

Anas-Kolo, who made this call at an online media training on Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health, organized by the federal ministry of health, with support from Rotary International and the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, said the role of the media in increasing the uptake of family planning in Nigeria cannot be over emphasized.

She said, Nigeria over the last 20 years, has developed and implemented plans and strategies to address the country’s persistence low modern contraceptive prevalence as well as the extremely high maternal mortality ratio and morbidity.

“We have not made much progress. In 2012, the federal ministry of health, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) commissioned a study to evaluate available data on barriers, and utilization of family planning and proposed a high impact intervention to strengthen the family planning programme in Nigeria.

“One of the recommendations of the study was the need to address family planning communication campaign which focuses on identifying barriers to uptake of family planning services in Nigeria. Without doubt, it is pertinent to improve the capacity of the media on family planning and other reproductive health issues, to enable them to communicate and to contribute to improving all Nigerians of reproductive age group with adequate and accurate information on family planning and all reproductive health issues as a basic requirement for uptake of family planning services, and to ensure that the much needed social behaviour change among Nigerians is achieved, Anas-Kolo said.

She however urged Journalists to make the best use of the training and to greatly improve on the quality and coverage of reproductive health and family planning issues in Nigeria, so as to reduce the unnecessary death of women as a result of pregnancy, delivery and post-partum, using family planning as one of the many interventions.

“The importance of this training, is based on the urgent need to reduce the prevalence of misinformation/fake news which is so rampant, especially on the social media, the prevalence of ignorance about available services and also harmful social-cultural traditional practices among Nigerians. This is the only way we can accelerate the achievement in Universal Health Coverage of leaving no one behind, she said.

She however applauded Rotary International for organising the training programme for journalists, adding that the training comes at an exceptionally good time, as Nigeria is faced with multiple challenges which have impacted negatively on the gains achieved in Reproductive, Maternal, New-born and Child Health in Nigeria.

“I want to sincerely appreciate the Rotary International for the support to the Nigerian government towards the achievement of the modern contraceptive prevalence. We cannot make this history without including the rotary international and several other works that they are doing to improve the well-being of women, children and adolescents in Nigeria. I am grateful and I also plead that you continue to provide such support.”

The national coordinator, National Family Planning Campaign, Rotary Action Group for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health, Prof. Emmanuel Lufadeju said the overall goal of the training is to inform all sexually active women and men that they can freely access family planning products and services, the benefits of using family planning, where to go and how to use them.

Lufadeju said, “It is our hope that the information spread by the journalists through their country wide reports will contribute to the realization of better smaller manageable families for the people of Nigeria, thereby helping the country to harness a demographic transition from its growing population.”